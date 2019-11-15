SODELPA to appeal High Court judgment

The Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed they will appeal the High Court judgement which declared the Annual General Meeting of June 2019 invalid.

Rabuka says he has received two letters from the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and also met with Saneem yesterday to discuss the judgment of the High Court.

He has now confirmed that the Party will file an appeal.

According to the SODELPA Leader, this is being done because the High Court Declaration has set a precedent that may affect other political parties and also has implications on the law regarding meetings of associations.

Rabuka adds that his priority as Party Leader, is to ensure the AGM is held by end of June, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The Registrar of Political Parties has removed Ro Filipe Tuisawau as President of SODELPA based on the recent High Court judgment.

Registrar Mohammed Saneem says they will await SODELPA’s appointment of another person as President based on the Party’s rules.

Saneem also confirms Usaia Waqatairewa has been removed as Registered Officer of SODELPA.

He says the changes have been made with immediate effect to ensure the Orders in the Judgement are complied with.

In its judgment, the Suva High Court had declared that the Annual General Meeting held in Savusavu in June last year by some SODELPA members were in breach of the party’s constitution.

The court had declared that the election of Ro Filipe Tuisawau as President and Adi Litia Qionibaravi as the Vice President is invalid.

However a day after the ruling SODLPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka had said that Ro Filipe Tuisawau will remain the Party President, Adi Litia Qionibaravi will remain the Vice President and Usaia Pita Waqatairewa will remain as the General Secretary.

The High Court in its judgement denied an application for the three positions to be declared vacant and that the Party Management Board to fill these vacancies until the next AGM.

Rabuka had stressed that current office holders will continue serving their respective appointments and the Party will continue to move forward.























