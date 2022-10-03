SODELPA to announce more provisional candidates

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will be announcing its remaining three provisional candidates soon.

General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says the party is going through applications and interviews and the names of the successful provisional candidates will be revealed in the next two to three weeks.

“There are those that have stepped in. We are just awaiting confirmation on their names and the Party Leader will be going public on that soon.”

The party held its Special General Meeting over the weekend, where Ratu Manoa Roragaca was elected as Party President, while Anare Jale, Roko Avenito Kolikata and Filimoni Soqeta were elected as Vice-Presidents.

SODELPA has already named 51 provisional candidates, including Party leader, Viliame Gavoka, Ro Teimumu Kepa, Aseri Radrodro and Mikaele Leawere.

Duru says the party’s focus now solely rests on election preparations.