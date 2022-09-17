SODELPA to amend its Constitution: Duru

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru. [File photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will hold a Special General Meeting next month.

General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says there are two main agenda’s and one is on the need for the party to amend its Constitution.

He says the amendment will allow someone to act on the GS position in case the GS resigns.

Duru maintains that he is not leaving the party and this change is necessary to protect the party if an uncertain circumstance arises.

“Our constitution only allows for one (deputy leader) but there’s a suggestion for an amendment to increase it to three but that has been endorsed at the AGM yet so currently, only one position is available for deputy party leader.”

Duru adds that the party will also work on appointing a deputy leader, Party President, and Vice president.

SODELPA MP Aseri Radrodro is the acting deputy leader and Duru states that proper advertisements and interviews will need to be done before the position is confirmed.

The GS says SODELPA is ready for elections.

The meeting is scheduled to be conducted on October 1st.