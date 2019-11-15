SODELPA stands to lose overseas backing

The Social Democratic Liberal Party stands to lose a large portion of its funding from backers overseas.

In-fighting and divisions have disillusioned many Party supporters who’ve set up branches in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka expects to lose two thirds of support from the United States, and one third each from Australia and New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is big. Particularly the financial support. They go, they with the money. So something has to be done and that is the unity of the Party. Doesn’t matter who leads, we need to unite the Party and keep it strong and viable.”

SODELPA is estimated to have spent over $1 million in campaigning for the 2018 General Election.

Rabuka says many of the donors from overseas have been asking why SODELPA isn’t able to resolve its issues ever since the 2019 AGM which became the subject of a legal challenge.