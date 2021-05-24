SODELPA says Nawaikula will be missed in parliament

Home

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 23, 2021 6:50 pm
SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka [left] and Niko Nawaikula

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it regrets the decision by the Speaker of the

Parliament and the Supervisor of Elections to vacate the parliamentary seat for Niko Nawaikula.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says Nawaikula is the most vocal advocate for the rights of indigenous people.

Gavoka is encouraging members and supporters to rally behind Nawaikula in his legal pursuit with the Court of Disputed Returns.

He adds it is an unfortunate turn of events as Nawaikula will not be able to participate in debate on the iTaukei Land Trust Amendment Bill.

