SODELPA rift worsens

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu, who is a vocal member of a dissident group within SODELPA, says a management board meeting on Friday raises more questions than answers.

Bulitavu and his faction also held a meeting on the same day and are lobbying for it to be recognised as a legal gathering of party executives.

He claims the meeting chaired by Ratu Epenisa counted in non-executive members who aren’t part of the management board and that a formal complaint has been lodged on how the SODELPA meeting was conducted.

“And the list we had signed through our joint letter justifying our reason and also petition will be assessed by the Registrar of Political Parties and we will also be disputing the attendance sheet.”

It’s also alleged that members who joined virtually from the North withdrew before the meeting proper, but were still counted as being in the attendance.

Despite this bickering getting worse day by day, General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru insists they just want to move the party forward.

“It was all about getting prepared for the election. We’ve stepped away from all these niggling issues that people keep bringing up and decided enough is enough, we will discuss positive things and we are moving ahead.”

The Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem is expected to indicate which of the two letters from the different factions is valid.