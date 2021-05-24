Home

Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|
SODELPA rift worsens

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 4:55 am
Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu and party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu, who is a vocal member of a dissident group within SODELPA, says a management board meeting on Friday raises more questions than answers.

Bulitavu and his faction also held a meeting on the same day and are lobbying for it to be recognised as a legal gathering of party executives.

He claims the meeting chaired by Ratu Epenisa counted in non-executive members who aren’t part of the management board and that a formal complaint has been lodged on how the SODELPA meeting was conducted.

“And the list we had signed through our joint letter justifying our reason and also petition will be assessed by the Registrar of Political Parties and we will also be disputing the attendance sheet.”

It’s also alleged that members who joined virtually from the North withdrew before the meeting proper, but were still counted as being in the attendance.

Despite this bickering getting worse day by day, General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru insists they just want to move the party forward.

“It was all about getting prepared for the election. We’ve stepped away from all these niggling issues that people keep bringing up and decided enough is enough, we will discuss positive things and we are moving ahead.”

The Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem is expected to indicate which of the two letters from the different factions is valid.

