SODELPA rift widens

As the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party struggles to come out of suspension, the rift amongst members seems to be widening.

In another public display of division, a faction of the Management Board led by Sitiveni Rabuka boycotted the meeting, demanding that three representatives of the suspended SODELPA caucus be allowed into the meeting.

Emele Duituturaga was appointed General Secretary even as thirteen members of the Management Board stayed out of the meeting.

Before the meeting proper began, Sitiveni Rabuka insisted that Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Jese Saukuru and Mosese Bulitavu be allowed to sit on the Management Board.

“My demand that the caucus representatives also be included.”

Suspended SODELPA Party Lawyer Tanya Waqanika then tried to explain that they have a common goal to get the party out of suspension.

“If we allow them in we have an issue with this group, we don’t allow them in we have an issue with this group. So the taskforce Sir took the decision Sir, you were present to save the party.”

The discussion, out in the open went on for some time, Rabuka and his group insisting that their demands be met.

“I am there as the leader of the Caucus why am I allowed in if my representatives are not allowed.”

“The issue before us today Sir is to unsuspend the party its not about the role to respect the caucus. We have a quorum Sir. We have the email and we are more than happy to give it to everybody and if anyone feels that the caucus should be in we respect their view challenge it in court.”

In the end Rabuka had to be shown an email from the Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem where he states that in his opinion, the Party does not have a caucus so long as it’s suspended.

Shortly afterwards, he left the venue taking thirteen Management Board members with him.

In the meantime, Emele Duituturaga was appointed General Secretary by the remainder of the Board which managed to form a quorum.

“There is an intention that after today’s meeting our sole purpose today or the primary purpose is to get the party unsuspended we have breaches that the Registrar of Political Parties has asked us to attend to thats the priority and of course the other priority is to talk to other members of the party.”

The position of Treasurer has also been advertised and the management board will meet next week to select a candidate.