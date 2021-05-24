Home

Politics

SODELPA rebuilds after turmoil

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 28, 2022 12:20 pm
SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka. [Source: File Photo]

The departure of some Social Democratic Liberal Party members will create opportunities for better people.

Speaking on FBC TV’s 4 The Record, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says momentum and support for the party is growing following the departure of some disgruntled members.

“People keep talking about jumping ship, people jumping ship and casting a poor reflection on the party but the way we look at it, it’s people clearing the deck for better people to come on board and we are seeing lots of that happening.”

Gavoka adds the split within the party following the departure of former Opposition leader Sitiveni Rabuka and the near-collapse of the party’s support structure was public knowledge.

However, the party leader says SODELPA is rebuilding its support system.

