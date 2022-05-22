SODELPA provisional candidates must toe the line

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will be even more stringent with its selection process of provisional candidates for the General Election.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says following the sacking of provisional candidate, Seremaia Tuiteci yesterday, which he termed an “unfortunate distraction”, he says the party management board will be on its toes to ensure applicants toe the line, if they are appointed.

“We’ll be checking on how they respond to party policies and values. We’ve got values and principles and SODELPA is not going to allow people to drag us down. We have to set high standards and that is how things are going to be.”

Duru says SODELPA will complete interviews of applicants tomorrow.

The next batch of SODELPA provisional candidates will be announced at the end of the week.