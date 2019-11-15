SODELPA President upset with rumblings ahead of AGM

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau is calling all its members to stop the deceit against those who are contesting for the top positions of the party.

This comes as a number of posts have surfaced in media and social media sites, whereby certain members who are contesting the election have been accused of being disloyal.

Ratu Epenisa says he has decided to make the call in a bid to correct misinformation that have been distributed on various social media platforms linked to the selection process of the two positions of President and Vice-President.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the party is following the requirement of a competitive, transparent, nationally recognised selection process for the selection of Party Leader, Deputy Party Leader and other Executive positions as stipulated under the Party Constitution.

There have been numerous names being floated around social media in particular whereby people have shown their support for different candidates, which has ended in mudslinging.

Ratu Epenisa says they understand and respect that members and supporters have their own wishes as to whom should lead the Party, however, all must acknowledge and respect that there are rigorous processes in place to ensure transparency and accountability in the selection process.

He further says the Management Board which is the Party’s governing body approved at its meeting on 5th November 2020 to outsource the management of the interview process.

This he says was done to ensure the independence, impartiality and transparency of the process.

He says at the same meeting, the Board recommended names to be on the interview panel which was finalized by the Working Committee.

Ratu Epenisa says upon the conclusion of interviews, the panel will then present their recommendations to the Management Board and the announcement will be made at the Annual General Meeting to be held on November 28th.

Ratu Epenisa had reminded all that the official source for matters in relation to the administration or governance of the Party will come from the Party President or the General Secretary as stated in the Party Constitution.

Apart from current Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, Viliame Gavoka, Ratu Jone Navakamocea and Aseri Radrodro are vying for the position.

For Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya is up against Radrodro, current MP Niko Nawaikula, lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo, and Mosese Bulitavu.