More drama in SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau is believed to have resigned.

This was confirmed to FBC News by a reliable source.

Ratu Epenisa only became Party President last year.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s believed SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru and Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka are still lobbying for him to stay with the party.

Last week, Ratu Epenisa called on the board members to decide on an investigation against Duru and Gavoka.

A complaint was made against the two by board member Watisoni Nata who claimed they falsified documents submitted to court against MP Mosese Bulitavu.

When contacted this morning, SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says they cannot confirm anything at this stage.

Attempts to get a comment from Ratu Epenisa have been unsuccessful.