SODELPA President hits back at Tabuya

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 17, 2021 1:32 pm

The Social Democratic Liberal Party President has labelled Lynda Tabuya’s call for his resignation as an attack on democracy and their voter’s support.

Ratu Epenisa Cakobau in a statement says Tabuya’s brand of politics is to create division and doubt, a legacy she will carry with her wherever she goes.

He adds that Tabuya’s comments are distasteful and an insult to Party members.

Ratu Epenisa also says that Tabuya’s comments were a result of her failure to influence his decisions in the past.

The Party President reiterated that he does not have any intention to contest the 2022 election.

Speaking to FBC News last night, Tabuya says she is not happy with the SODELPA leadership, adding that she will stay on to fight for fair representation of people within the party.

