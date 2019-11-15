SODELPA pioneer eyes leadership position

Senior member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, Pio Tabaiwalu says he is no stranger to politics.

Tabaiwalu who was involved in the formation of SODELPA is one of five candidates vying for the party leadership position.

He believes that out of all the candidates he is the most knowledgeable on party operations, having been its first General Secretary.

“I think anyone who looks at the criteria for Party Leader would agree that if you have all the criteria satisfied, I think you are obligated somehow to put in your application. That’s one. And secondly, I think it’s important to show that there are leadership qualities within the party. We have Mr Rabuka who has been exemplary in his leadership, but then there are other qualities of leaders within the Party.”

Tabaiwalu is up against, Sitiveni Rabuka, Viliame Gavoka, Aseri Radrodro and Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The successful candidate will be announced during SODELPA’s Annual General Meeting on November 28th.