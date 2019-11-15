SODELPA now in constitutional crisis

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is now in a constitutional crisis.

In a letter to SODELPA, Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem has stated that the casual appointments to senior Party positions have now lapsed.

Saneem also stated that in analyzing the lifting of the suspension, he had noted from the SODELPA Constitution that their Annual General Meeting was to be held no later than 30th June.

Article continues after advertisement

However, SODELPA will hold its AGM in November, while a Special General Meeting is scheduled for July 25th.

In light of this, Saneem stated that he is of the view that the appointment by the management board for casual vacancies of the positions of president and vice presidents has lapsed.

According to the letter, SODELPA is now in a constitutional crisis and the Registrar is advising the Party to now find a solution to resolve the matter.

The letter states that the Registrar of Political Parties is an independent office and the Registrar is leaving it to SODELPA to handle this matter appropriately.