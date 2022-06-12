SODELPA not moved by Ratu Naiqama’s influence: Gavoka

Viliame Gavoka [left] and Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is confident that decisions made by its members to snub the party will not affect its governance.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s influence on the Vanua is vast and it is also important to note that he managed to secure a sit in Parliament through SODELPA.

He made the comments in response to the announcement made by the Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka that he has approached the paramount chief to join his party.

“And I don’t think that anything that happens after this will have any impact on the party. We’ve been through all that- those who wanted to leave have left, the remanence within the party who may want to be leaving soon will not have that impact many expect.”

Gavoka says he is adamant that his party is ready to contest the General Election despite the ongoing challenges.