Politics

SODELPA Nasinu Constituency intact

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk
February 21, 2022 4:20 pm
Newly appointed Nasinu Constituency President, Sitiveni Weleilakeba.

Support for the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) in the Nasinu Constituency remains intact.

Newly appointed Constituency President, Sitiveni Weleilakeba says he has the backing of voters and party supporters.

He has dispelled claims by his predecessor, Lynda Tabuya that Kalabu-based members have followed her, and switched allegiances to the People’s Alliance Party (PAP).

Article continues after advertisement

“I don’t think its correct, I believe otherwise because we know the community and what we are trying to do now in the long term is treat politics as a game of politics.”

Last week, Tabuya claimed in an interview with FBC News that most of her supporters, including the Taukei Kalabu, Ratu Paula Rawiriwiri had joined PAP.

Weleilakeba was voted in as SODELPA’s Nasinu constituency President last Friday.

