SODELPA names 28 proposed candidates

Four Social Democratic Liberal Party Members of Parliament have been named among 28 proposed candidates ahead of the 2022 General Election.

They include Party Leader Viliame Gavoka, Anare Jale, Mikaele Leawere and Tanya Waqanika.

Gavoka also announced the return of former parliamentarians Kiniviliame Kiliraki, Mere Samisoni, Semesa Karavaki, and Jiosefa Dulakiverata.

These SODELPA stalwarts had lost their seats in the 2018 General Election.

Along with these current and former MPs, SODELPA has named 20 new candidates with no political experience or public visibility.

Former military man Seremaia Tuiteci who had struggled to form his own political party in September last year has also joined the SODELPA ranks.

SODELPA is likely to name additional candidates in the coming weeks.

It becomes the first of all registered parties to release the names of candidates.

The Peoples’ Alliance had indicated that it will name its lineup on the 26th of this month, but nothing has come out of the PA camp to date.