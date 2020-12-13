SODELPA MPs discuss names for new Opposition Leader

Opposition Members of Parliament have started arriving for a meeting to elect the new Leader of Opposition.

Social Democratic Liberal Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has confirmed to FBC News that SODELPA MPs are having a private meeting to decide whose name to put forward.

Ratu Epenisa says the nominees for Opposition Leader will be decided by the elected members of the Party.

National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua says she is waiting to speak with Opposition colleagues from the Social Democratic Liberal Party this morning.



She told FBC News that she does not know whose names are on the ticket to become the next Opposition Leader.

All Opposition MPs including the three from the National Federation Party are eligible to vote.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka and senior MP Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu are front runners to take over from Sitiveni Rabuka.