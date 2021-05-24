SODELPA members want Gavoka removed

Some Social Democratic Liberal Party members are moving a motion to remove Viliame Gavoka as its party leader.

FBC News has been reliably informed that many of these individuals still dispute his election in November last year.

Gavoka confirmed to FBC News that his election and position as leader will also be on the agenda for the board meeting today.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah it will come up again and we keep addressing it. It’s an ongoing thing. It dies away and then somebody revives it. But we believe it will die away. Because the vast majority want to live that behind and move forward.”

The Party Leader won by a small margin to Sitiveni Rabuka last year.