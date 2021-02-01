Home

SODELPA meets to appoint new General Secretary 

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 9, 2021 12:08 pm

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board meeting is currently underway at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva.

Part of the agenda for today will be the appointment of the Party’s General Secretary.

SODEPLA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says of the 30 applications received for the Party General Secretary position, only two were shortlisted.

Gavoka says the two were interviewed by a three-member panel.

The successful candidate will be announced at the party’s management board meeting today.

 

