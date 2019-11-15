SODELPA management board extends casual appointments

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board has extended the casual appointments its President and two Vice Presidents.

SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga has confirmed the extensions will remain until they have a Special General Meeting or an Annual General Meeting.

Duituturaga also clarified that the letter from the Fijian Elections Office was in response to queries made by a SODELPA Constituency President in the Western Division.

“The Registrar of Political Parties was responding to a query to his office that was not a letter to my office so I can’t comment on a communication that was not directed to my office.

In the letter, Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem says the casual appointments to senior Party positions have now lapsed.

Saneem says in analyzing the lifting of the Party’s suspension, he had noted in the SODELPA Constitution that their Annual General Meeting was to be held no later than 30th June.

However, SODELPA will hold its AGM in November, while a Special General Meeting is scheduled for July 25th.

Duituturaga stresses they have already issued the 21 days’ notice for the Special General Meeting and if there needs to be a variation, she will have to seek advice.

According to the letter from the Fijian Elections Office, SODELPA is now in a constitutional crisis and the Registrar is advising the Party to resolve the matter appropriately