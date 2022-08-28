SODELPA maintains overseas financial support

Securing support for the Social Democratic Liberal Party has been the focus of its Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka admitted that during his trip to the United States of America a week ago, he had to respond to queries relating to how the party manages its finances in particular, donations.

He said he was given the time to ensure party supporters and financial donors that the party now has a system in place to ensure that every dollar is accounted for.

The SODELPA leader said this was an issue in the past and the party now has a new team that was working to ensure transparency and accountability.

“I met the party supporters, I re-energized them and also brought back into the fold those who had lost their way in terms of the party. They found new confidence in the party and they are now very active members of the party. Fundraising is happening across the US, one is happening on the 3rd of September in Sacramento and others will follow. Just for them to stand and say let’s to do this, let’s help our party, let’s win the elections.”

Gavoka said he was aware that The Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka was also in the US.

When questioned on whether he was worried about the possibility of losing monetary support from supporters in the US to PA, Gavoka said he had no idea about this issue because his trip was a success.