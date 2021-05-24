SODELPA likely to reduce campaign spend

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is reviewing its campaign budget for the 2022 General Election.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says he had initially calculated that SODELPA would need $1.5 million to fund its campaign.

However, he says that given the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Party is now looking at living within its means.

Gavoka says if the Election is called in July, the Party will need less than the originally estimated amount.

“You know, the shorter the preparation, the less it costs. But if it drags on late into the year, we would be looking at something like that $1.5 million and fundraising is happening as we speak. Again, the problem is, with COVID, people are recovering from the pandemic but we are comfortable that we will campaign with the resources that is sufficient for the task.”

The campaign period for the 2022 General Election begins on April 26.

It will end 48 hours prior to the date of the General Election as announced by the President.