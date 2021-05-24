SODELPA leader reveals focus for elections

The Social Democratic Liberal Party plans to introduce free tertiary education for all Fijian students, increase the minimum wage to $5, and also focus on improving the health sector.

While speaking on FBCTV’s 4 The Record, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says these are three issues he will prioritize if he gets elected as Prime Minister.

Gavoka says the cost of free tertiary education will be around $1 billion and this will require reducing budgets for other sectors such as the Fiji Roads Authority.

Article continues after advertisement

“The FRA, their budget has always been $570m close to $600m every year. We will keep that $300m every year for the next 10 years. $3B about 10 years should give you the quality of roads that we want in this country. There are many areas that we can pull to get the $200m.”

He also says that it has been proven that increasing the minimum wage rate will not cause job losses.

Gavoka says he will ensure that the health system is on par with international sssstandards.