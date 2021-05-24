SODELPA is thriving: Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is thriving and this is reflected in the quality of applications they are receiving.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says he is having a tough time trying to ascertain which candidates to represent the party in the 2022 General Election.

“You know there was a time when people thought that SODELPA would not be surviving but I tell you look at the applicants, look at the quality and the caliber of these people. As I said, I have a Gareth Baber kind of problem right now who to name in the lineup.”

Gavoka says he will only confirm candidates that will contest the election under the party banner after they are endorsed by those from a particular constituency they are representing.