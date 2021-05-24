SODELPA is not transparent: Bulitavu

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Mosese Bulitavu says the President’s letter shows that the Party is not transparent and does not practice good governance.

This follows the unsanctioned meeting held by 15 members of the party last week.

A letter has been served to these members to explain why they took part in this meeting.

Another letter from Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau yesterday claimed the meeting was called to discuss the removal of leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

Bulitavu who was also part of the meeting last week, claims majority of the Management Board had petitioned him to convene the meeting to address the breaches by Gavoka and Duru.

He claims the President agreed instructing Duru to facilitate the Management Board meeting, but later denied that any approval was given.

Bulitavu says the decision by the President has exposed his weak leadership, unstable character and show he is a person who is easily swayed.

The MP claims such indecisive leadership only shows SODELPA is a party that condones corruption and fraudulent activities.

Some of those who attended last week’s meeting include MPs Lynda Tabuya, Mosese Bulitavu and Tanya Waqanika.

All these members were given until today to outline their reasons to attend the meeting.