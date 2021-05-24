SODELPA interested in a merger: Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is interested in a merger with Unity Fiji.

Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka hinted at this on FBCTV’s 4 The Record, last night – but then insisted the final decision will depend on Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube.

Gavoka is even willing to work with the People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka if it means forming the government.

SODELPA is courting Unity Fiji – hoping to secure Narube as one of its own candidates.

“Whatever way we work this out, the indication is there, we have indicated to him that we want to merge. We want to merge, we want to work together. There are a number of options out there, I can’t disclose some of it right now but he is our first choice.”

Gavoka says SODELPA feels comfortable working with Narube and sees his economic background as an asset.

However, last week, the Unity Fiji leader denied any such talks.

Narube says he has not had discussions on a working relationship with the Social Democratic Liberal Party.