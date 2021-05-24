SODELPA in talks with Unity Fiji

The Social Democratic Liberal Party and Unity Fiji are in negotiations on the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenitasi Duru has confirmed to FBC News that they are trying to find common ground with Unity Fiji before any official announcements are made.

Although talks are on-going, Duru says Unity Fiji’s policies and values are similar to SODELPA’s.

“We’ve been talking with Unity because of the similarities between our policies and our values. We are talking unofficially at the moment. It’s just like individuals coming together and discussing tossing ideas around before we can make it an official discussion. So right now, we are testing the waters to find our common ground.”

The SODELPA General Secretary adds that Party executives are of a likelihood that no party will secure enough votes to form government and therefore partnerships such as these are necessary in the lead up to the election.

This is the first time that the leading Opposition Party has confirmed talks with other political elements.

Unity Fiji on the other hand, already has an MoU with the Fiji Labour Party and Jagath Karunaratne’s Freedom Alliance.