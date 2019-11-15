SODELPA in healthy financial status

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says that they’re in a healthy state in terms of utilizing and managing finances.

She says this was the outcome of the financial audit carried out last year by the Office of the Auditor General.

Duituturaga stated the Auditor General has made some recommendations which she in her capacity as the general secretary will need to look at.

She adds the audit was done in accordance to the law that governs every political party

“So the Political Parties Act requires the party or parties, political parties to submit to audit accounts to the registered political parties which had been complied to. However, the Constitution of SODELPA states that the audit report must be presented to the General Assembly. Who are the party members that was present?”

The audited financial statement was also presented to party members during their Special General meeting yesterday.