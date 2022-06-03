SODELPA government will reduce roads budget

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says should it form the next government, it will reduce the Fiji Roads Authority budget.

The party says it will use the savings to fund its free tertiary education policy.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says over the past years, the FRA budget amounts to over $500 million.

Article continues after advertisement

This, SODELPA says will be reduced to $300 million each year.

The Financial Management Act Section 27A states that if a political party or any other person representing the party or acting under the direction of a political party candidate makes a financial commitment, whether orally or in writing, the political party or other candidates must immediately provide written explanation setting out the following information.

That if expenditure exceeds revenue, how the deficit is to be financed?

He says the cost of free tuition is around $200 million each year and reducing the budget for FRA will allow them to use the said amount to fund free tertiary education.

“Today, our youths carry some $600 million worth of debts to TELS and there are about 40,000 youths who are indebted to TELS and we will cancel that so that our people are free from that burden.”

Gavoka adds that the government’s policy on free education will continue but a SODELPA government will abolish the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service schemes.