SODELPA gives notice of Special General Meeting

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has issued a 21 day notice to its members of its Special General Meeting that is scheduled to be held on the 25th of this month.

SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says that the party is aware that it could not meet the requirement under its constitution to hold its AGM by no later than the 30th of June.

Duituturaga says that she is in consultation with the executives, management and members of the party as well as seeking advice from the office of the Registrar of Political Parties in this regard.

However, according to a letter from the Registrar of Political Parties, SODELPA is now in a constitutional crisis and the Registrar is advising the Party to now find a solution to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, the SODELPA Management Board has extended the casual appointments of its President and two Vice Presidents, despite the Fijian Elections Office earlier stating that the appointments have lapsed since the 30th of June, 2020.