Duituturaga looks to get party affairs in order

SODELPA general secretary Emele Duituturaga has stressed that transparency and accountability are important as they work to unite and move forward.

Duituturaga says ensuring that systems are in place is a priority leading up to the party’s Special General Meeting scheduled to take place on July 25th.

The General Secretary believes the time in suspension has helped them look at their constitutional compliance as they prepare to draft manuals and standing operating procedures for the party.

“It is a new executive, it’s new management and certainly we would be looking to consult more to involve our constituencies especially and they are represented on our management board. We’ve set ourselves an agenda for a special general meeting and a general meeting towards the end of the year and of course, this is also part of our preparation towards 2022.”

Despite talks of bringing in a process for the selection of a new party leader later this month, Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka confirms he will stick with SODELPA through to the next election.

“Well I am firmly in SODELPA and I will continue to fight for SODELPA and looking forward to the end of the second year of the term and also preparing for 2022.”

The meeting later this month will also deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting, adopt audited financial statements for 2019, and a process for the selection of the Party Leader.