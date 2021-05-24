Home

SODELPA financial support destroyed with Rabuka's departure

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 12:55 pm
Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s financial support structure has been decimated with the departure of former leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says since Rabuka left the party and formed the People’s Alliance Party, some of the party’s key supporters have also pulled out.

Gavoka adds that this has disabled SODELPA in many ways.

However, the leader of SODELPA confirms that they are rebuilding and have plans in place for how to fundraise ahead of the general election.

“You know, we didn’t have to go through all this. Somebody who we brought into the party has virtually decimated that support structure. But we are rebuilding. We are solid, we are resilient, we are a party of 20 years and things are beginning to turn around for us. “

Gavoka adds that they have been receiving financial support steadily and fundraising will further add to this, enabling the party to be in a better position before the 2022 General Election.

 

 

