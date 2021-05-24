Home

SODELPA factions meet in Suva

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 21, 2021 10:49 am
A Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board Meeting is now underway at the Fijian Teachers Association complex in Suva.

This is the first time that party executives are gathering since a breakaway faction met in Nausori and purportedly reached a resolution to have Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru removed.

Some of those who attended the faction meeting last month are also on the management board, attending today’s meeting.

Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, is chairing the discussions in person, after having to lead the last meeting virtually.

Ratu Epenisa’s attendance has been confirmed by SODLEPA Member and MP Tanya Waqanika however it is unclear at this stage if the Bau High Chief has been vaccinated.

The SODELPA President did not attend previous meetings because he opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on medical grounds.

The Management Board is expected to deliberate on concerns that Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru allegedly colluded to forge board resolutions.

These were then allegedly used as proof in court, to try and censure SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu by having him removed from the party.

