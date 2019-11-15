Home

SODELPA faction eligible for 2022 candidacy

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 12, 2020 4:20 pm
Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party who have caused divisions within SODELPA are still eligible for candidacy in the 2022 General Election.

The group including Suva Constituency President Watisoni Nata, former candidate and founding member Mere Samisoni, and at least seven others.

Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says they remain a part of SODELPA and can apply to be candidates for the next election when the time comes.

“That is a different committee altogether. They’ll just have to apply, get support from their Constituency which they now have. If they are supported, that’s it.”

Rabuka says the internal issues raised by these members, the consequent legal battle and the rift in the Party have no bearing on their eligibility to vie for a SODELPA ticket in the 2022 General Election.

