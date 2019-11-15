SODELPA executives ready to help members

SODELPA’s newly appointed executive members Ro Teimumu Kepa and George Shiu Raj says they will focus more on bringing unity and stability within the Party during their two-year term.

After being appointed the vice president the Roko Tui Dreketi stated yesterday’s meeting gave chance for the members to put great emphasis on the three confederacies in Fiji.

Ro Teimumu says she will continue to support the decisions made by Party members.

“Great role to play in terms of bringing people together and we heard today there was an emphasis on going forward together to the 2022 General Election.”

While scrutineers carry out counting of votes for the election of Office Bearers for #SODELPA ie. President and 3 Vice Presidents. Vude!#TeamSODELPA pic.twitter.com/bgWEeqEPUe — SODELPA Fiji (@SODELPAHQFiji) July 25, 2020

George Shiu Raj who is also one of the three president’s says he is happy to be back in politics and is ready to share his political experience.

“The most important thing in my country is we need to fill the gap between the two major races. We’re human beings, we’re not God. When the gap is too big its human nature that jealousy will come.”

Ro Teimumu and Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s nominations to the position of vice presidents were unopposed however, Shiu-Raj was confirmed as the third VP after receiving more votes than Ratu Jone Lesuma.