Politics

SODELPA discusses financing of party policies

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist
March 28, 2022 4:45 pm
Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is working on explanations on how election promises in its manifesto will be funded.

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says under the amended Electoral Act, they are required to outline where the money for its policies and proposals will be sourced from.

Duru says they have engaged some experts in the field of finance to draft documents detailing how SODELPA will pay for policies such as free tertiary education and improving the public health sector.



“We had a meeting last time with the Electoral Commissioner and that is if we could be provided with  a template- how exactly do they want us to report that is the issue because this is the first time we’ve been asked so we want them to tell us how exactly do they want those reports submitted back to them.”

Section 116 of the Electoral Act states that any political party or candidate for election who makes a financial commitment, whether orally or in writing, must immediately provide a written explanation of how the revenue for the financial commitment is to be raised.

 

