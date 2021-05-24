SODELPA defers management board meeting

SODELPA’s management board meeting scheduled for today has been deferred to a later date.

General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says there was no meeting today and did not further elaborate on the reasons behind the deferment.

Party leader Viliame Gavoka had confirmed two days ago that the board was expected to meet today.

Gavoka had said that his appointment is the reason there is a lot of conflicts within the party as many are still upset.