SODELPA condemns NFP’s plans to nationalize land

SODELPA has slammed a National Federation Party provisional candidate’s plans to nationalize native land in Fiji.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says the suggestion by NFP’s provisional candidate Hiroshi Taniguchi is ironic because this idea to nationalize native land has also been suggested by The Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The NFP provisional candidate has made other controversial comments that have got his NFP party and its partners the Peoples Alliance in damage control mode yet again.

The controversies just don’t stop for political partners NFP and the Peoples’ Alliance.

Weeks after a racist comment against Indo-Fijians by a People’s Alliance provisional candidate, it’s now the NFP’s turn with its provisional candidate describing native landowners as lazy whose lands should be nationalized.

“Interestingly if he is talking about nationalizing the land and the in partnership with PA and the leader of PA had also suggested that we do that-we nationalize the land in Fiji and that is a very very irresponsible statement and SODELPA condemns it in the strongest possible terms.”

Hiroshi Taniguchi has also amongst other things called for the sale of our national airline, the termination of 20 percent of Fijian civil service jobs and the changing of the Fijian currency.

FBC News has asked Fiji Airways, the Fiji Public Service Association and TLTB for their response regarding the NFP provisional candidate’s plans.

“That is totally, totally against the stance of SODELPA and indeed the landowners in this country. That is a very irresponsible statement and this gentleman here who is part of NFP is way out of line in the way he is talking about something that is very dear to the iTaukei of this country.”

When approached PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says its partner the NFP should handle this issue itself just as PA dealt with the racist Warid comments itself.

Meanwhile, the NFP provisional candidate Taniguchi had agreed to speak to FBC news last night however he later told us that the party leadership had directed him not to speak on any issue except his plans to change the Fijian currency.