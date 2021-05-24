Home

SODELPA chooses not to work with FijiFirst

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
May 1, 2022 8:25 am
Party Leader Viliame Gavoka. [File Image]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has clarified its stance, stating that it will not work with FijiFirst.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says there are numerous reasons why this is not happening.

He claims the main reason is that FijiFirst overthrew the government that was led by the founder and leader of SODELPA, the late Laisenia Qarase.

“They overthrew our founder and leader, Qarase, and our positions are poles apart. We are very different. “

In an earlier interview, SODELPA’s General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru, said that the decision on whether the party should work together with FijiFirst does not rest with the party leader but with the board.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has said he stands by his removal of the Qarase-led government 16 years ago, saying his government has spent 16 years trying to bring about equality for all Fijians.

The Prime Minister has also cautioned Fijians not to be swayed by the ambitions of politicians.

 

