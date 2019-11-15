SODELPA Caucus undecided on Rabuka’s move

The SODELPA caucus meeting has ended this afternoon with no decision on the resignation of now-former Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka.

Following the short meeting in the Opposition Chambers, the elected SODELPA MPs emerged with little development.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya says there are processes to be followed and the first of these is the acceptance of Rabuka’s resignation by Speaker of the House Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Article continues after advertisement

The Speaker will then have to inform the Electoral Commission of the vacancy in parliament in order for the Commission to confirm the next SODELPA candidate from the 2018 General Election who now qualifies to become a Member of Parliament.

Tabuya adds the caucus has not put forward any names for the position of Opposition Leader, and will not do so until such time as Rabuka’s resignation is confirmed.

She also says names for the Opposition Leader circulating on social media are mere speculation.