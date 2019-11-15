SODELPA Board to determine top positions  

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board will meet today to select a Party Leader and Deputy Leader.

However, in developments overnight, founding SODELPA member Dr. Tupeni Baba who is also on the interview panel has gotten into a war of words with MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Bulitavu is claiming the appointment of Dr. Baba to the panel is intentional in ensuring MP Viliame Gavoka is elected to the Leader position while MP Aseri Radrodro becomes Deputy Leader.

Dr. Baba rejected the claims however, questions of fairness on his role in the interview panel now hangs.

Bulitavu was the lone candidate for Deputy Leader who did not attend his interview in the week. Also, a question remains if the 14- Board Members who had written to Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau alleging the involvement of the Pacific People Recruitment Agency as interview panel are still considering legal actions.

SODELPA will then host their AGM on Saturday where they’ll announce the Leader and Deputy Party Leader who will take the Party forward.