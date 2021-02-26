SODELPA Board meeting underway, some members not allowed in

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is holding its first management board meeting of the year and some members have not been allowed to attend.

The meeting is being held at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva and is the first since the election of the new Party executives last year.

SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya has told the media that not all board members have been allowed in.

FBC News is trying to ascertain the reasons for this move.

It is understood that former Party General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi is among those who have been told to stay away from the meeting, along with Ratu Tevita Komaisavi and Gilbert Vakalalabure, as reported by the Fiji Sun.

Stay with us for more details.