SODELPA Board divided

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 4:35 pm

Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board Members are in confusion as discussions are ongoing on whether to convene the Party’s Management Board meeting tomorrow.

FBC News sighted at least two separate letters by the Party President and Board Chairperson, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

In the first letter, Ratu Epenisa says he received a petition signed by some of the board members to convene the meeting tomorrow.

He then instructed Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru to send out an official notice to board members.

A text message by Duru was also sighted whereby he informed the board members that the party President has not sanctioned a meeting for tomorrow.

Later this afternoon, a second letter signed by Ratu Epenisa informed that the issue raised by some board members to convene the meeting cannot be justified.

Ratu Epenisa says all actions against the Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka, and General-Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru are to cease immediately as the matter is now under police investigation.

The Party President says they need to concentrate their effort towards the next General Election.

FBC News sighted email correspondence where board members and several MP’s are raising their concern.

MP Lynda Tabuya in her response says the Party cannot even put its house in order.

Attempts to get comments from Duru, Ratu Epenisa, and Gavoka have been unsuccessful.

