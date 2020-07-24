SODELPA appoints president and vice presidents

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka claims the party is now on the right track.

Rabuka says this has been clearly portrayed by the appointment of president Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and the other executive members of the Party.

Rabuka says the appointments were done in accordance with the rules used to establish SODELPA.

He says the appointment of Ratu Epenisa was done considering the fact that they represent the iTaukeis and their rights, and also based on the chiefly rankings in Fiji.

The Special General Meeting saw the appointment of two vice presidents which includes Ro Teimumu Kepa, Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and George Shiu Raj as the third vice president.

Rabuka says they will work on the appointment of the Party leader soon.

Rabuka has also apologized to the Party supporters who could not eneter the meeting venue saying they will only work according to the measures put in place by the Health Ministry due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The SGM continues in Lami.

