Politics

SODELPA appoints campaign director

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 4:20 pm
SODELPA has appointed Tevita Cokanasiga as its new Campaign Director for the 2022 general elections. [Source: Supplied]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has appointed Tevita Cokanasiga as its new Campaign Director for the 2022 general elections.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says Cokanasiga who hails from the village of Naqumu in Macuata is a former teacher, retired civil servant, academic, and served as Deputy Chairman of iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission.

Gavoka says Cokanasiga is humbled to be appointed as the Party Campaign Director.

Article continues after advertisement

He says SODELPA has a great team that will campaign under the banner “Time for Change”.

The main Opposition has also opened the Party’s campaign office in preparations for the general election.

Meanwhile, it has not been an easy ride for SODELPA as there have been several controversies at the party.

One includes removing former leader Sitiveni Rabuka through a vote by Management Board Members and Adi Litia Qionibaravi from the position of General Secretary.

The latest being the Party Executives trying to out Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu.

