SODELPA apologizes to Fijians

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has sought forgiveness from all Fijians following the lifting of its suspension yesterday.

A statement was released late yesterday, signed by Acting President Vijay Singh, Vice President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and Ratu Jone Lesuma.

The Party says the suspension has taught them a valuable lesson to always put the interests of citizens first.

It adds the SODELPA Management Board has urgent issues to resolve, including the unifying of all members.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem uplifted the Party suspension after SODELPA satisfied all requirements as directed.



Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem

These included submitting a final version of a Constitution, audited accounts for 2019 and to appoint a General Secretary who would also be the Registered Officer.

Saneem also revealed that Pio Tabaiwalu and Usaia Waqatairewa objected to Emele Duituturaga’s appointment as General Secretary and Registered Officer.

Both have been told to use the Party machinery to raise objections.

“The Party is now fully functional and is no longer suspended. The Registrar only facilitated a lot of these meetings so as to ensure there is no confusion in the Party and also because there was known lack of communication between various factions within the Party.”

SODELPA will now hold a Special General Meeting on 25th July to deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting, adopt audited financial statements for 2019 and to adopt a process for the selection of Party Leader.

The casual appointments Acting President Vijay Singh and two Vice Presidents expires today, Saneem says the Special General Meeting is the best avenue for sorting this out.

