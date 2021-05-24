Home

Politics

SODELPA accepts court ruling, but warns other MPs

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 3:40 pm
Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka. [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says he has accepted the ruling in the case against MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Gavoka took Bulitavu to court claiming he did not vote along the party line and instead voted in favour of the National budget and the now amended iTaukei Land Trust Act.

Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar dismissed the case saying there was no clear directive for Bulitavu to vote against the Budget or against Bill 17.

Gavoka says even though he lost before the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice in the Court of Disputed Return, it does not mean that he will let up in monitoring the performance of the parliamentarians in honouring their obligations to fight for issues important to SODELPA.

He adds if anything, MPs should know that SODELPA will go to this length at any time an elected member fails to support the position of the Party.

