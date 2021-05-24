Singh to reveal future plans soon

National Federation Party stalwart Charan Jeath Singh will be announcing his future plans by next week.

This comes after the Labasa Businessman resigned from the National Federation Party today.

Speaking to FBC News, Singh says that he still has time to stand for the 2022 General Election but said he has not applied to join any party.

Singh who is a known supporter of NFP was last seen hosting the People Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka for a meet and greet with members of the community in Labasa last weekend.

Rabuka had earlier stated that the doors are open for the prominent Labasa businessman to join PAP for the 2022 General Election.