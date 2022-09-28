Singh refuses to comment on Prasad

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director, Nalini Singh has refused to comment on allegations leveled against National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad.

The allegations about Biman were made by Hiroshi Tanigichi, an NFP provisional candidate who was removed after being vocal about some of his proposals for the upcoming General Election.

Following his removal, Taniguchi claims that the NFP Leader has been sending his wife what he calls shockingly disgusting messages.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says she cannot comment as she wants to see the messages first before giving a statement.

Samima Ali, the Coordinator of the Fiji Women Crisis Center, expressed similar sentiments earlier.

Others including Lynda Tabuya, NFP’s Lenora Qereqeretabua and Seini Nabou have also not responded to questions.